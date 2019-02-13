Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
WNC State Veterans Cemetery Chapel
Asheville - Victor Finegold, 96, of Asheville, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the George Charles Veterans Hospice.

Born in Chicago, IL to the late Samuel and Julia Fryman Finegold, he was owner and CEO of Combined Sales Company industrial cleaning products, and a US Army veteran of WWII. He was of the Jewish faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Mimi Gilmore of Marshville, NC and B.J. Saul of Boca Raton, FL; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday at 12:00 Noon at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery Chapel. Rabbi Shaya Susskind will officiate.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 13, 2019
