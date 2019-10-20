|
Victoria "Vickie" Ballew Dillard
Charlotte, NC - Victoria "Vickie" Ballew Dillard, 69, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Originally from Yancey County N.C., Vickie was born the youngest of 6 children to the late Albert and Ola Mae Ballew on November 22, 1949.
Vickie was a loving and devoted mother to her three children, always putting her family first. Even after Vickie moved to Charlotte to be with her daughters, her friends and family in Marion were never far from her mind. Vickie could always be seen driving highway 70 back "home" to Marion to spend time with her extended family and friends. Whether it was playing Bridge or having monthly family dinners you could be sure that Vickie was always up for fun.
Vickie was preceded in death by twin sisters Gwendolyn Brown and Geraldine Hudgens; and her brother Marion Ballew. She is survived by her son John Dillard of Boone, NC; daughters Tonia Heidal and Alethea Sproul of Charlotte, NC; sisters Bernice Wilson and Barbara Wade of Marion, NC; and grandchildren Madelynn Dillard, Danny Sproul, Avery Sproul and Declan Sproul.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region https://www.hpccr.org/give/.
Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 20, 2019