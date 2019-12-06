|
Victoria "Vickie" Lovin Sawyer
Marshall - Victoria "Vickie" Sue Lovin Sawyer, 63, of Blackwell Road, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She is the daughter of Betsy Haskin Lovin and the late Delmas Lovin. Vickie has fought a battle with cancer for the last three years, but is now free from all her pain and suffering. She loved the Lord, Dry Branch Freewill Baptist Church, her family and her pets dearly.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Lester Sawyer; daughters, Sandy Cassidy (Chuck), Pamela Holcombe (Brian); sister, Sandy Lovin; brothers, Curtis and Roger Lovin; one granddaughter, Brianna Cassidy; mother-in-law, Pauline Sawyer; and uncle-in-law, Wayne Sawyer.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Dry Branch Freewill Baptist Church with Revered Randy Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Funeral Service, PO Box 27, Mars Hill, NC 28754 to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019