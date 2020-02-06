|
|
Vincent Hall "Buck" Jenkins
Hendersonville - Vincent H. "Buck" Jenkins, 82, of Hendersonville, NC died late Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020 in Asheville, NC after an extended illness with his family by his side.
Mr. Jenkins was born on Friday, October 1, 1937 in Whittier, NC to the late Robert and Harriett (Hall) Jenkins. On November 15, 1958 in Boston, MA he married his loving wife of 61 years, the former Lillian Cannon who survives. After completing high school he served his country in the United States Navy and later he began a career as a DMV Enforcement officer with the License and Theft Division. In 1996 he retired as a Captain after 34 years of service to his community. Mr. Jenkins had a passion for people as he never met a stranger. He also had a passion for cooking and this gift enabled him to show his love for others on countless occasions. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He also enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, golf, gardening and of course, cooking. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 30 years where he enjoyed singing in the choir as well as other activities.
In addition to Lillian he leaves behind to cherish his memory his three sons, Dr. Charles A. Jenkins and his wife, Sharon of Atlanta GA, David N. Jenkins and his wife, Denise and John E. Jenkins and his wife, Missy both of Hendersonville, NC. Also surviving is his granddaughter, Jana and many other step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral to celebrate Mr. Jenkins's life will be two o'clock Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 312 Fifth Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC, 28739 with Rev. Steve Scoggins officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville. The family will receive guests Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm in the Shuler Funeral Home, 125 Orr's Camp Road, Hendersonville, NC.
Memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Mr. Jenkins to the First Baptist Church or to the .
"Buck" will be forever missed by his loving and devoted family and many close friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020