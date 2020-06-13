Vincent Ronald Ross. Sr.,



Vincent Ronald Ross. Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 with his wife 0f 66 years Naomi (Aka) Nim and son James at his side.



Vincent was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Abate Ross, his father Vincent A. Ross, his brother Warren A. Ross and more recently



his son Vincent Ronald Ross, Jr. .



Vincent graduated early from Somers High School in Somers, N.Y. to join



The U.S. Army Air Corps. After World War ll He graduated from Syracuse University with a BS degree in Wood Science. He finished his education at North Carolina State University with a masters degree in Industrial Engineering.



Vincent started Ross Associates at home in Asheville, N. C. in 1962. His business and reputation grew quickly over the next 10 years and he opened an office in Canada. His reputation for integrity, fairness and excellence led Ross Associates being rated in the top 100 consulting firms



in the United States. It came as no surprise that Ross Associates was later



chosen by the United Nations Educational,Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to develop companies and manage resources throughout Europe. He also worked in Asia,Mexico,Central America and South America.



Vincent was a long time member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Throughout the many years he served as a representative to the Diocesan



Convention, many years on the Vestry and was elected to Senior Warden



from time to time, he also served many years as Lay Reader at the 8 A.M.



Sunday service and also taught Sunday School. He was President of the



Western North Carolina chapter of Professional Engineers.



He led the chapter to volunteer their time in helping Mission Hospital obtain more efficient service and was on the board of Aston Park Health Care Center.Inc. As a long time member of Biltmore Forest Country Club he delighted in playing golf with his many good friends.



After retiring in 2002, he donated 40 years of plant drawings, layouts and industrial engineering data to the Hunt Library Special Collections at North Carolina State University, providing others a unique view of the history of furniture manufacturing.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Services is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation in honor of Vincent Ronald Ross, Sr. to:



Thompson Home For Children, 6800 St Peter's Lane, Matthews, NC, 28105,



or to one's own favorite charity.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store