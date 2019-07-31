Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Viola Green Bailey Obituary
Viola Green Bailey

Candler - Viola Green Bailey, 88, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

A native of Haywood Co., Viola was a daughter of the late James Emmett and Iva Jane Ingle Green. She was also preceded in death by seven of her siblings; and son-in-law, James Earl Warren.

Mrs. Bailey retired from BASF. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, and spending time in her garden. She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Everett J. Bailey; daughters, Joyce Bailey Warren, Lois Bailey Free (Bruce E.) and Reba Bailey Ferguson (Steven); sister, Mamie Payne; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service for Mrs. Bailey will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Mike Scroggs will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 31, 2019
