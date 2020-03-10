Services
Garrett Funeral Home
460 North Main St.
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-8656
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garrett Funerals and Cremations
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Garrett Funerals and Cremations
Viola Mullenax Sanford Obituary
Viola Mullenax Sanford

Columbia - Viola Mullenax Sanford, 91 died on March 7, 2020. Viola was born on March 7, 2020, in Rutherfordton, NC to the late Willard and Iowa Plemmons Mullenax. Viola was best known as a Christian Mother and Wife, but she was also a successful entrepreneur; opening and operating Green Acre Rest Home, in Asheville, NC, in 1965, where she continued to manage the business, with her husband Charles, for more than 25 years. She was a faithful Mother and Wife who led her life, and her mentoring of others, with love and with a Christian heart.

In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Charles Sanford; and her sister, Joyce.

Viola is survived by her two sons, Tony (Connie) and Danny (Janice); seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her favorite brother, Alden Mullenax (Dora).

A Celebration of Life and Homegoing will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, in the chapel of Garrett Funerals and Cremations with The Bishop Ronald Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at the Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

She will be missed most assuredly, but the family happily celebrates a life well lived, and a grand homegoing. O merciful Savior, we commend your faithful servant!

Visit www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
