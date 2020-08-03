Viola Stuart
Canton - Canton, Viola Ruth Parham Stuart, 88, loving wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Viola was a native of Elk Mountain, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Otto Parham and Minnie Edmonds Parham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bill and Jim Parham.
Viola worked for 17 years for Patton Morgan & Clark Insurance Agency. She was a faithful member of West Canton Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a former pianist.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Roy Stuart; two daughters, Vicki Wilson, and her husband, Jimmy, of Canton and Renee Javens of Waynesville; one son, Garry Stuart of Church Hill, Tennessee; and two sisters, Connie Jenkins and Betty Lee Caldwell, both of Waynesville. Also left to treasure her memory are six grandchildren, Christy Greene (Bryan) of Canton, Brent Wilson (Emmylou) of Canton, Jessica Francis of Waynesville, Austin Francis (Jocie) of Waynesville, Britain Javens of New York City, Bella Javens of Asheville; and four great-grandchildren, Tillman Greene, Parker and Hayden Wilson, and Waylon Francis.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Horizon at Crawford/Ray Memorial Gardens with the Reverend George Holley officiating. The family requests that face coverings be worn at the service.
