|
|
Violet Briggs
Asheville - You might have received a thoughtful card from this witty, seventy-year resident of Asheville. Violet Briggs, 83, went to heaven on December 2, 2019 at the Laurels in East Asheville where she received loving care.
Her family appreciates her resilient, spirited spunk that was laced with a balance of sweetness and a firm foundation in strong-headedness. Even while battling lung cancer, the vibrant sparkle in her eyes never left her.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Corky Briggs, her parents Lewis and Gladys Husky, her sister Lois Gosnell, and her nephew Gary Black. She is survived by her sons, Kent Briggs and his wife Lisa and their two children Alexandra and Cody from Cullowhee, and her son Randy Briggs and his wife Theresa and their two children Morgan and Matthew from Waterford, WI., and her sister Barbara Black.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday at 3:00 pm December 8, 2019 at East Asheville United Methodist Church where she is a member. Pastor Hurst will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her honor to East Asheville UMC, 48 Browndale Road, Asheville NC 28805.
A private burial will be held Monday December 9, 2019 at Western Carolina Veteran's Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her loving husband Corky.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019