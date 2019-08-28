Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Violette West Carr


1933 - 2019
Violette West Carr Obituary
Violette West Carr

Salisbury - Violette West Carr, 85, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Violette was born in Candler, a daughter of the late Glover and Verna Crane West. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Q. Carr; sister, Pat West; and brother, Wrenn Jay West.

Violette was of the Baptist faith.

Violette is survived by her children, Gary Carr (Debra), of Knoxville, TN, Diane Evans, of Florence, SC, Kevin Carr, of Matthews, NC, Donna Howard, and Craig Carr, both of Rockwell, NC; and sister, Dot Clontz, of Salisbury, NC. Violette has 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren left to cherish her memory.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Austin Watts will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
