Virgie Ledford Webb
Barnardsville - Virgie Ledford Webb, age 62, of Barnardsville, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Virgie was born October 21, 1956 in Buncombe County to the late Arthur and Olene Ballew Ledford. She was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She worked at Ohio Electric Motors for 34 years. Virgie was a member of Carson's Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, James N. Webb; two sons, Nelson Webb and wife Rachel of Burnsville and William Webb and wife Andrea of Marion; sisters, Eloise Metcalf and husband Boyd, Sadie English and husband Charles, Lorraine Riddle and husband Wayne, and Evia Webb and husband Jerry; a brother, Stokey Ledford and wife Brenda; and five grandchildren, Julie, Jacob, Peyton, Ava and Lucas.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend David Crowder will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Webb's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 16, 2019