Virgil Gray
Asheville - Virgil Avery Gray, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native of Transylvania County, he retired from American Enka where he served as a Lab Technician, was a member of Biltmore Church and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Gray was the son of the late Virgil Avery Gray and Mabell Blythe Gray and was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Avery Gray.
Surviving is his wife, Mabel Christine Pitts Gray.
Private services will be held at 11 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Sam McLamb officiating. Military honors to be conducted by the NC National Guard.
A live stream of services will be available at andersrice.com
on Mr. Gray's tribute page.
Burial will be held at Pisgah View Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
