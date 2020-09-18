1/1
Virgil Gray
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Gray

Asheville - Virgil Avery Gray, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native of Transylvania County, he retired from American Enka where he served as a Lab Technician, was a member of Biltmore Church and served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Gray was the son of the late Virgil Avery Gray and Mabell Blythe Gray and was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Avery Gray.

Surviving is his wife, Mabel Christine Pitts Gray.

Private services will be held at 11 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Sam McLamb officiating. Military honors to be conducted by the NC National Guard.

A live stream of services will be available at andersrice.com on Mr. Gray's tribute page.

Burial will be held at Pisgah View Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Black Mountain Home for Children, 80 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

To sign Mr. Gray's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved