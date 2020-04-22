|
Virgil Lowell Scruggs
Asheville - Virgil Lowell Scruggs, 83, of Asheville, passed away April 17, 2020.
Lowell was born October 13, 1936 in Waynesville, NC, to the late Gordon Everett Scruggs and Mary Lee Taylor Scruggs. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Louise Scruggs.
Surviving is his sister, Carolyn S. Jenkins; niece, Jennifer Roberts (David); and great niece, Isabella Roberts, all of Arden, NC.
Memorial service date to be announced at a later date.
Visit www.ashevilleareaalternative.com for more information and condolences.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020