Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Scruggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Lowell Scruggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Lowell Scruggs Obituary
Virgil Lowell Scruggs

Asheville - Virgil Lowell Scruggs, 83, of Asheville, passed away April 17, 2020.

Lowell was born October 13, 1936 in Waynesville, NC, to the late Gordon Everett Scruggs and Mary Lee Taylor Scruggs. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Louise Scruggs.

Surviving is his sister, Carolyn S. Jenkins; niece, Jennifer Roberts (David); and great niece, Isabella Roberts, all of Arden, NC.

Memorial service date to be announced at a later date.

Visit www.ashevilleareaalternative.com for more information and condolences.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now