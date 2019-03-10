|
|
Virgil Sutherland
Weaverville - Virgil Howard Sutherland, 78, of Weaverville passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Posey and Edna Duckett Sutherland. Virgil was a US Army Veteran and a member of Victory Fellowship Worship Center.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Shook Sutherland; daughter, Linda Davis; sisters, Betty and Juanita; special niece, Ann Guthrie and special nephew, Mike Gaddy.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Little Ivy Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverends Sonia Burleson, Dewey Ramsey and Luanne Triplett will officiate.
Virgil loved children and it brought him great joy to shower them with special gifts. He was an avid gardener and loved his many variety of fruit trees and enjoyed sharing his harvests with his family and friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019