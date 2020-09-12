Virginia A. Langston
Asheville - Virginia Agnes Banks Langston, 99, of 10 Forestdale Drive, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Universal Health Care Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a homemaker and member of Biltmore United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Langston was a daughter of the late Loranzo Ingham Banks and Annie Mae Pegg Banks and wife of James Wilson Langston who died January 10, 2002.
She was also preceded in death by her five brothers, Woodrow, Neal, Thad, Carroll and Cline Banks all formerly of Asheville.
Surviving are her sister, Eugenia N. "Jean" Keyes and husband, Jack of Etowah and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Lucy Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjudeorg)..