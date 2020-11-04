1/1
Virginia C. "Jenny" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Jenny" C. Miller

Black Mountain - Virginia "Jenny" C. Miller, of Black Mountain passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born February 10, 1934 in Walnut, NC in Madison County to the late Arthur and Ollie Lee Rice Cook.

She attended Walnut High School until they moved to Weaverville in 1949. She graduated from Weaverville High School in 1952. Jenny attended Riverside University in Riverside, CA for one year, marrying Bob Miller in August of 1953. Bob was in the service stationed at Camp Polk, LA where they lived for months before moving to Brevard, NC for 17 years where they both worked at Olin Mathison Chemical Corp. They purchased a funeral home in Black Mountain, NC where he and Jenny were the owners of Miller Funeral Home from 1977 to 1996. She was a member of Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Miller; brother, Joseph Wilde of Rockwood, Michigan.

Jenny is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.

Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed on the facebook page for Harwood Home for Funerals for those that cannot attend.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harwood Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved