Virginia "Jenny" C. Miller
Black Mountain - Virginia "Jenny" C. Miller, of Black Mountain passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born February 10, 1934 in Walnut, NC in Madison County to the late Arthur and Ollie Lee Rice Cook.
She attended Walnut High School until they moved to Weaverville in 1949. She graduated from Weaverville High School in 1952. Jenny attended Riverside University in Riverside, CA for one year, marrying Bob Miller in August of 1953. Bob was in the service stationed at Camp Polk, LA where they lived for months before moving to Brevard, NC for 17 years where they both worked at Olin Mathison Chemical Corp. They purchased a funeral home in Black Mountain, NC where he and Jenny were the owners of Miller Funeral Home from 1977 to 1996. She was a member of Meadowbrook Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Miller; brother, Joseph Wilde of Rockwood, Michigan.
Jenny is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.
Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed on the facebook page for Harwood Home for Funerals for those that cannot attend.
