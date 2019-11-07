Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia Stevenson
Virginia Carolyn Blevins Stevenson

Virginia Carolyn Blevins Stevenson Obituary
Virginia Carolyn Blevins Stevenson

Candler - Virginia Carolyn Powers Blevins Stevenson, 74, most recently of Dandridge, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, following a long illness.

A Buncombe Co. native, Virginia was the daughter of the late John E. and Virginia Shipley Powers. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Herman Powers.

Mrs. Stevenson loved living life. She specifically enjoyed riding motorcycles, clogging, camping and fishing. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Stevenson is survived by her husband, Howard G. Stevenson; daughters, Donna Hendon and Carlee Stevenson; sons, Lee Blevins (Kelly) and Alan Blevins (Mardell); step-sons, John Stevenson (Lisa), Timothy Stevenson, and Matthew Stevenson (Heather); 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Greg Warren will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorials be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
