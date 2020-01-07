|
|
Virginia Dean Young
Asheville - Virginia Dean Young, 95, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at CarePartners Solace.
A native of Buncombe County, Mrs. Young was a daughter of the late Elmer A. and Emmaline Ball Dean, and she was married to the late William Eugene Young. She was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church for more than 70 years where she was a Day Care teacher for 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl "Sherri" Young Nave (Bucky); sons, Mike Young (Linda), Tim Young (and the late Rose) and Todd Young (Becky); nine grandchildren, Jaclyn, Whitney, Chris, Chad, Amy, Bobby, Mike, Michael and Rayna; great-grandchildren, Sofia, Billy, Jessey, Emma, Bella, Alex and Willow, and great-great-grandchildren, Marley and Jordan. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Ellen Keller.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Stan Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020