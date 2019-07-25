|
|
Virginia Harron Roberts
Weaverville - Virginia Harron Roberts, age 92, of Weaverville, died Monday, July 22, 2019.
Mrs. Roberts was born December 19, 1926 in Buncombe County where she lived all her life, to the late James Gaston and Eva Horton Harron.
Virginia was a bookkeeper and retired post master of the Stocksville Post Office. A loving wife and mother, who enjoyed gardening, quilting and spending time with her family. She was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church formerly serving as Sunday School teacher.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 yrs. Robert Rodney Roberts, who died on March 1, 2019; and her sister, Doris Truluck.
She is survived by her son, Bob Roberts and wife Carol of Asheville; Penny R. Weaver and husband Tom of Weaverville; grandchildren, Matthew Weaver and wife Heather, Megan Weaver, Bobby Roberts and wife Annie; Ben Roberts, and Abby Roberts; great grandchildren, Charlie, William and Ben Weaver; brothers, Hoyt Harron and wife Doris, Dwight Harron and wife Lucy, and Jack Harron and wife Iva.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC. Reverend Dr. Rob Blackburn will officiate.
Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at West Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803 or Ardenwoods "Employee Fund", 2400 Appalachian Blvd., Arden, NC 28704.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 25, 2019