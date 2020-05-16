|
Virginia Harwood
Rutherfordton - Virginia Landers Harwood, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home in Rutherfordton.
A native of Unicoi County, TN, Mrs. Harwood had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life before moving to Rutherfordton three years ago. She retired as lead supervisor of the Just in Time Expedite Department from Cutler-Hammer-Eaton. Mrs. Harwood was a member of North Asheville Baptist Church, where she was very active in church activities. She enjoyed traveling her entire life, traveling to entertain troops during World War II, making several trips to Florida, and traveling with her church group to the Holy Land.
Mrs. Harwood was the daughter of the late Howard and Maggie Hensley Landers, and the wife of the late Burnice S. Harwood, who passed away in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a son, David L. Harwood, and her sister, Dicie McIntosh.
Surviving are her sons: Kenneth Woody Harwood and wife Violet of Rutherfordton, and Harvey J. Harwood of Woodfin; grandchildren: Lee Harwood (Linda), Stephen Harwood (Gwen), and Jennifer Harwood Good (Travis); great grandchildren: Julia, Tyler, and Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806, or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020