Virginia James Hunter
Virginia James Hunter

Asheville - Virginia James Hunter died on September 21, 2020 at the age of 91. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, she had been in declining health for the last several years.

A homemaker, Mrs. Hunter dedicated her life to creating a nurturing home environment for her husband and three children. She also volunteered her time through various community service organizations and enjoyed many social activities, through which she developed many life-long friendships.

Born in Washington, D. C. on June 18, 1929, she was the daughter of Raymond Julian James, Sr. and Mary Priest James. She graduated from a D. C. high school before attending Bob Jones University where she met and married the love of her life.

Mrs. Hunter is survived by her three children, Robert C. Hunter, Jr. of Asheville, Mary Hunter Kuchar (Gregg), of Austin, TX, and Anne Hunter Powell (Mike) of Athens, GA; seven grandchildren, Amy Powell, Ginny Blaylock (Ryan), Lt. Col. Hunter Powell (Brenda), Catherine Moats (Brian), Molly Roberts (Justin), Ashley Casaday (Will), and Spencer Powell; and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Robert Copeland Hunter; her sister, Gloria Corbin; and her brothers, Raymond James, Jr., and Dr. Roger James.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: COVID 19 Relief, American Red Cross, or the charity of your choice.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
