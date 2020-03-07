Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Joyce Willis Larson


1927 - 2020
Asheville - Virginia Joyce Willis Larson, 92, of Asheville passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Brookdale Asheville Overlook. Born December 26, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm "Jack" Willis and Wilma Marie Campbell Harrelson. She was a member of St. Matthew's Anglican Church, and the Ruth Davidson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Allen Emery, and a son, Gordon B. Larson. Surviving are her children: Brenda L. Canter and her spouse, Mark, of Asheville, NC, James B. Larson and his spouse, Janice, of Moshi, TZ, Allan T. Larson of Asheville, NC, Douglas E. Larson of Pensacola, FL and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Matthew's. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 812 Reems Creek Road, Weaverville, NC 28787. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Asheville Overlook for the wonderful and loving care that Mrs. Larson received. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
