Virginia Kay Swift Edwards
1957 - 2020
Virginia Kay Swift Edwards

Marion, NC - On the morning of Monday, November 30, 2020, Virginia Kay Swift Edwards, age 63, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at her residence with her children and grandchildren at her side. The daughter of Vera Jaynes Swift of Marion and the late Burt Swift, Kay was born in Watauga County, North Carolina on May 28, 1957.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Edwards, who passed away on November 30, 2018, two years prior to Kay's passing.

A wonderful and precious daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, Kay enjoyed crafts, puzzles and NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. Kay's family was her rock and support system, which meant everything to her. She was a member of First Christian Church of Marion.

Left to cherish her memories, in addition to her mother, one daughter, Crystal Edwards; one son, Aaron Edwards, and his wife, Kim; one sister, Erma Staton and her husband, Steve; half-brother, Rocky Swift; and three grandchildren, Kaylee Edwards, Kathryn Edwards and Klaxton Edwards.

A private celebration of Kay's life will be held.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at Glenwood Independent Baptist Church Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jimmy.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Edwards family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Beam Funeral Service
DEC
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Glenwood Independent Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 559-8111
