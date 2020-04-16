Services
Virginia King Taylor


1926 - 2020
Virginia King Taylor Obituary
Virginia King Taylor

Asheville - Virginia Lee King Taylor, 95, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020, peacefully while in the care of Stone Creek Health Care.

She was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County and the daughter of the late Ernest Cleveland and Cora Mae Miller King.

Mrs. Taylor retired from Vanderbilt Shirt Factory and later from Nazarene Childcare where she prepared the meals.

Virginia served her Lord at the Nazarene Church where she sang in the choir and worked in the Sunday School office. She loved God and was a wonderful example on living a life of faith to her family.

Surviving are her children: Jolene Walker and her late husband Jack, William King and wife Martha, Rick Taylor and wife Joan, Rebecca Roberts and husband Craig; brother Bob King; 11 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held at Green Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Rash, who was so faithful in visiting Virginia, officiating.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home was in charge of services.

To sign Mrs. Taylor's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
