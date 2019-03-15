Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
View Map
Alexander - Virginia "Ginny" Lee Congdon Penley, age 56, of Alexander, NC, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 3, 1963 in Rochester, NY to the late Bruce Congdon and Beverly Carpenter Congdon of Alexander, NC. Ginny worked as a teacher's assistant for North Buncombe Elementary School. Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Mike Penley; her son, Charles Sean Penley; her daughter, Taylor Penley Black (Joshua); her granddaughter, Dorothy Penley; all of Alexander, NC; her brother, Jeffrey Congdon (Valerie) of Winters, TX; and her sister, Amy Congdon (William Doyle) of Hendersonville, NC.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Penland Family Funeral Home Chapel in Swannanoa, NC. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. The Rev. Joseph Willis of Barnardsville Baptist Church will be officiating. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the French Broad Fire Department at 572 Fletcher Martin Rd, Alexander, NC 28701. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Penley Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 15, 2019
