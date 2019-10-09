|
Virginia "Ginny" Lee Gray
Ashville - Virginia "Ginny" Lee Gray passed away on October 3rd surrounded by her loving family and friends. Ginny was born in 1957 in Charlotte, NC, the only daughter to James and Elaine Gray. She graduated from Terry Parker High School in 1975, worked as a life guard and taught swimming lessons to children with a range of abilities. Ginny received her bachelor's degree in special education from the University of North Florida. She had a passion for horses, surfing and spending time with her circle of friends. At the age of 24, Ginny was seriously injured in an automobile accident. As a result of her injuries, she lived comfortably at home with her family over the years, most recently in Asheville, NC. Ginny will be remembered for her silent strength, perseverance and example in the face of challenge. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville and is survived by her mother Elaine Gray (Asheville) and brothers James Gray (Asheville) and Robert Gray (Gainesville, FL). Donations in memory of Ginny may be made to the Head Injury Foundation or CarePartners Hospice. Memories of Ginny may be posted at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 9, 2019