Virginia Marie Tibbs Garner
Fort Worth, TX - Virginia Marie Tibbs Garner, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 21, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas, due to complications from cancer. Prior to living in Fort Worth, Mrs. Garner and her husband lived in Black Mountain, NC and Houston, TX.
Born in Maryland on June 23, 1942 to the late Worley Tibbs and Roberta Tibbs. She is preceded in death by her brother, James Tibbs and her husband, Richard Garner. Survived by sons Brian Garner and Dennis Garner, daughter Cindi Moore, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life to be held on March 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Bear Creek United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. Interment will be in Littleton Cemetery, Littleton, CO.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Memphis, TN, www.stjude.org/give.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 7, 2019