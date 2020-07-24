1/
Virginia N. Lewis
Virginia N. Lewis

Asheville - Virginia N. Lewis, 91, of Asheville, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Givens Estates Healthcare Center.

Born in 1928 in Asheville to the late Benedict and Nora A. Norton, Virginia was a devoted daughter throughout her parents' lives. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford P. and son Mark Alan. Survivors include her son, Stephen M. Lewis of Durham, NC, and her daughter, Connie L. Johnston of Chicago, IL. Virginia was a graduate of Biltmore High School and married Cliff shortly after graduation. Moving throughout the US while Cliff was in the Air Force, the family returned to Asheville in the late 1960s. She and Cliff remained there until moving to Durham in 1994 to be closer to their children. Virginia returned home to Asheville to reside at Givens Estates in her later years. During her life, she was a dedicated homemaker, mother, and friend to many. She was known as a skilled seamstress, baker, and gardener, as well as for her kindness, progressive views, sense of humor and wit, willingness to help others, and open-mindedness. She rarely failed to make an impression on those she met, and will be lovingly remembered by those who survive her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Newborns in Need (https://newbornsinneed.org/).

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 27, at Piney Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
