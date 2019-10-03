|
Virginia Olive Adams Jones
Arden - Virginia Olive Adams Jones passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center, only a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday in October.
A native of Framingham, MA, and raised in Dedham, ME, Virginia was a daughter of the late Frank Adams and Eva Gray Bowden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Jones, who worked at Southern Railroad for over 40 years, and two daughters, Donna Jones and Marilyn Marlowe (Richard).
Mrs. Jones enjoyed spending time in her garden, listening to music, crafting, solving puzzles and watching the Atlanta Braves. She also considered herself to be an expert BINGO player!
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughters, Janith Taylor (Graham), Shirley Jones, and Sharon Shallow (Jim); and son, Scott Jones (Pam). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, though she'll be remembered as a Grandma to many more.
A private graveside service will take place at Green Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly CarePartners) P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813. Please designate "Adult Day" on the memo line of your check.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 3, 2019