Virginia "Gini" Robertson
Lake Junaluska - Virginia "Gini" Louise Barkley Robertson, age 94, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Rochester, New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert O. Barkley, Sr. and Anna Ruth Barkley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ross Robertson; and three younger siblings, Robert O. Barkley, Jr., J. David Barkley and William J. Barkley. Gini graduated with a Music Major from Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University). Her passion was music as evidenced by her retiring as a church organist at 85 years old after over 50 years serving in churches in Dayton, Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, and lastly here in Waynesville and Clyde, North Carolina; area churches included both Long's Chapel United Methodist Church and Clyde Central United Methodist Church. Gini was an initial accompanist for Voices in the Laurel musical group. She was a member of PEO for over 50 years, including serving as previous Chapter President. Gini was an avid fitness aficionado, who especially enjoyed daily walking past the Rose Garden at Lake Junaluska. Additionally, she enjoyed hiking, basking in the sun and the great outdoors.
Gini is survived by three sons, one daughter-in-law and one granddaughter, Stephen Barkley Robertson, and his wife, Dayvee Narcelles Robertson, Daniel William Robertson, John Douglas Robertson, and his daughter, Anna Catherine Robertson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Reverend Tim McConnell officiating. Live stream of the service will be available at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Long's Chapel United Methodist Church, Music Ministry, P. O. Box 459, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745 or Voices in the Laurel Children's Choir, P. O. Box 1581, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745.
The care of Mrs. Robertson has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.