Virginia W. Gregory
Asheville - Virginia Toxey Wood Gregory, 91, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Givens Healthcare Center. She was a daughter of the late John Langston Wood and Virginia Toxey Gregory. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Burgher.
Virginia was a graduate of the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro with a major in primary education. She was a member of Biltmore United Methodist Church and a Ruby Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Worth B. Gregory, Jr., whom she married in 1949; one son, Charles S. Gregory and his wife, Jane Ann, of Blacksburg, VA as well as one grandson, Christopher R. Gregory, also of Blacksburg, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Biltmore United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Private burial will be at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Navy Relief Society, 801 N. Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22203.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To send words of comfort or to share a fond memory of Virginia with the family, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 15, 2019