Virginia Young McMinn
Asheville - Virginia Ruth Young McMinn, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Aston Park Health Care Center.
A native of Henderson County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life, and was a member of Anderson Chapel in Hendersonville.
Mrs. McMinn was a daughter of the late Hobert Young and Ruth Summey Young Hoffman and wife of L.W. Jack McMinn, Jr. who died March 22, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Glenn Murdoch, Johnny Plemmons, Louie Elmore and Jimmy Smith.
Surviving are her children, Glenda Ruth Murdoch of Asheville, Jackie Smith of Hendersonville, Rhonda Purcell (Tim) of Candler and Gene McMinn (Darla) of the home; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; sister, Marie Messer of Asheville and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Green Hills Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Montgomery officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Monday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019