Vivian Inez Rivera
Vivian Inez Rivera

Swannanoa - Vivian Inez Rivera, 85, of Swannanoa went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 6, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville. Born September 28, 1935 in Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Mabel Pace. She was an alumnus of Dana High School class of 1953, and was employed for many years at the Black Mountain Center before her retirement in 1997. While at the Black Mountain Center she worked in the dietary department where she took much pleasure in making sure that everyone was fed properly. She was known for strong Christian beliefs and her care of others in the community. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Terry Rivera, and siblings, Rubilee, Clifton, Delmore, Leon, Curtis, Vincent, and John Pace. Surviving are her children, Rhonda Rivera of Swannanoa and Jeffrey Rivera of Leicester; siblings, Ruth Pace of Boiling Springs, Gladys Smith of Columbus, and Doris Warren of Fletcher; and grandchildren, Amy, Dominique, Christopher, Christina, Michael, Talia, Alycia, Daniel, and Jeffrey Rivera Jr. A graveside service will be held at Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
