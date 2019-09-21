|
Vivian "Peggy" McDonald
Asheville - Vivian "Peggy" Proffitt McDonald, 91, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Born in Asheville, Mrs. McDonald was a daughter of the late Joseph Bryson Proffitt and Gladys Beatrice Case Proffitt, and she was married to Paul H. McDonald, who died in 2005. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark McDonald and a brother, J.B. Proffitt, Jr.
Surviving are two daughters, Andrea Simpson and Amanda Edwards, grandchildren, Jack Metcalf, Kevin Metcalf, Melanie Edwards and Amy Edwards; and nine great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and a sister, Reba Semmens (Edmund),
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Jody Halstead officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church. 225 Sardis Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019