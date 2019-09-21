Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Vivian "Peggy" McDonald


1927 - 2019
Vivian "Peggy" McDonald Obituary
Vivian "Peggy" McDonald

Asheville - Vivian "Peggy" Proffitt McDonald, 91, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Born in Asheville, Mrs. McDonald was a daughter of the late Joseph Bryson Proffitt and Gladys Beatrice Case Proffitt, and she was married to Paul H. McDonald, who died in 2005. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark McDonald and a brother, J.B. Proffitt, Jr.

Surviving are two daughters, Andrea Simpson and Amanda Edwards, grandchildren, Jack Metcalf, Kevin Metcalf, Melanie Edwards and Amy Edwards; and nine great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and a sister, Reba Semmens (Edmund),

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Jody Halstead officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church. 225 Sardis Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 21, 2019
