Vivian W. Metcalf


1941 - 2019
Vivian W. Metcalf Obituary
Vivian W. Metcalf

Canton - Canton - Vivian Wood Metcalf, 77, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center. She fought a good fight, kept her faith, and has run her race.

Vivian was a native of Macon County but lived most of her life in Haywood County and a daughter of the late Erastus and Estelle Morgan Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Metcalf. She was dedicated to Bible study and taught Sunday school for many years at First Baptist Church of Clyde where she was a member. She studied and taught numerous craft courses including sewing, tailoring, interior design, and drapery making at the community college level.

She is survived by a brother, Dr. Olin Wood and wife, Rhonda, of Asheville; niece, Alana Acker (great-niece, Gillian Acker) of Madison, AL, niece, Raina Wood of Indianapolis, IN. and foster son, Tim Breedlove of Clyde.

A private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broyhill Baptist Children's Home, 111 Sneed Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.

The care of Ms. Metcalf has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
