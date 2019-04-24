Services
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
Vivian Wilson Wallace


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian Wilson Wallace Obituary
Vivian Wilson Wallace

Candler - Candler- Vivian "Peanut" Elizabeth Wilson Wallace, age 70, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered into her glorious Heavenly home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the celebration of life service.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Wallace family and words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordray.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
