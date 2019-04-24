|
Vivian Wilson Wallace
Candler - Candler- Vivian "Peanut" Elizabeth Wilson Wallace, age 70, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered into her glorious Heavenly home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the celebration of life service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019