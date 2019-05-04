Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Weaverville - Wade Harwood, age 82, of Weaverville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mission Hospital St. Joseph's Campus in Asheville. He was born on July 12, 1936 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Fred and Eva Mae Banks Harwood. Wade worked as a machine operator for Ohio Electric Motors Inc. in Barnardsville, NC and was a member of Paint Fork Missionary Baptist Church in Barnardsville, NC. He was widowed by his wife, Lucille Hicks Harwood. Along with his wife, he was predeceased by seven siblings and a great grandson. Wade is survived by his sons, Douglas Harwood (Debra) of Hillister, TX, Curtis Harwood (Sherry) of Weaverville, NC, and Wadie Harwood (Diane) of Indiana; daughter, Danielle Harwood of Marion; brothers, Johnny Harwood of Morganton, and Harold Harwood (Maxine) of Morganton; sisters, Darlene Harwood of Barnardsville, Shelby Harwood Padgett (Butch) of Old Fort, and Pauline Fulbright of Barnardsville; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at West Memorial Park in Weaverville, NC. The Rev. Larry Coates and Rev. Rusty Smart will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the cemetery following the service. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Harwood Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 4, 2019
