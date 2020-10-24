Wade Rogers
Canton - Wade Weaver Rogers, born January 3, 1929, passed away on October 22, 2020.
A native of Haywood County, Wade was the son of the late Edward E. Rogers and the late Vergie Pressley Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Dois Rogers and Hubert Rogers; and his sister, Berlyn Farmer.
Wade spent his life in the Cruso community of Haywood County. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Helena. Following his military service, he worked with the WPA constructing the Blue Ridge Parkway. He was employed at American Enka Corporation for almost 40 years.
Wade loved camping, hunting, and fishing and spent many happy hours in his beloved mountains. He was an avid gardener and grew much of his family's food. Mr. Rogers was a member of Meadow Grove Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Elva Lee Phillips Rogers; daughters, Pam Blomquist and husband Paul, and Renee Anderson and husband Tom Griffin; son, Kevin Rogers and wife Debra; granddaughters, Kristy Thompson, Amanda Jones, and Elizabeth Lofgren; and great-granddaughter, Khloe Collins. He also leaves many special nieces and nephews. Wade's greatest legacy is the deep, unconditional love he gave to his family and his ability to make each one of them feel they were his favorite. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service with the Rev. Alan Blanton and Rev. Colton Hipps officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Gwen Cemetery. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, funeral attendance will be limited to 50 guests and we kindly ask that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed at all times. Michael Henson, Tim Farmer, Bentley Rogers, Kenny Rogers, Mason Jones, Bobby Lofgren, and Travis Thompson will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Meadow Grove Baptist Church, 12 Meadow Grove Church Road, Canton, NC 28716.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service