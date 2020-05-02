|
Walker Hill
Weaverville - Walker Hill, 76, of Weaverville, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at John F. Keever Solace Center. He is the son of the late Edwin and Carrie Wood Hill. Walker was a native of Haywood County, having lived most of his life in Buncombe County. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and worked most of his career at the American Enka Plant and later retired from Micro Switch. In addition to his parents, Walker is preceded in death by a baby sister, Kathleen; two sisters, Eddie Herbert and Janell Sharp; and a brother, David Hill.
Walker is survived by his son Stacy Hill (Sabrina); sisters, LouAnn Evans (Charlie), and Helen Haynes (Jack); brother, Johnie Hill (Mary); brother-in-law, Roy Sharp; grandsons, Bryson and Coleman Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
Walker loved being outside where he could spend time gardening and taking care of his animals.
A private graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday, May 4, 2020, at Upper Crabtree Community Cemetery, Clyde, NC. Reverend Phillip Parker will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020