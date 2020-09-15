1/1
Rev. Wallace Hines Kirby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Wallace Hines Kirby

Asheville - October 3, 1926-September 12, 2020

"The lines for me have fallen in pleasant places; yea I have a godly heritage" Psalm 16:6

Wallace Hines Kirby died in Asheville, NC on September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Wallace was born to Teague and Hattie Kirby and raised in Roxboro, NC. He served in the United States Navy during WW2 and graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1950 with a degree in business. He worked for the city of Roxboro with his father, Teague, at the Kirby Theater after graduation. He then received the call to Christian ministry and attended Duke University Divinity School. It is there that he met the love of his life, Sally Ann Broome. Wallace graduated from Duke in 1954, was ordained in the United Methodist Church, married Sally and together they started a family and ministry together. They served churches in Fremont, Wallace, Dunn, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham.

Following Sally's death in 1987 Wallace moved to Louisburg in 1990 and there met and married Dixie Anderson in 1991. He retired from the United Methodist Church in 1992. Wallace and Dixie moved to Roxboro in 1996, and in 2006 moved to Asheville where they enjoyed many good years at Givens Estates. After a period of declining health, Wallace moved home with his family until his death.

Wallace loved vacationing at Lake Junaluska, making "rock critters", baking bread, reading, writing and Duke University. His greatest joy in life was found in his family and the many, many deep friendships he developed and maintained over the years. Wallace maintained a deep love for the Church and a belief in its resilience. His wit, humor and caring spirit will be missed by so many.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Sally; son Mark Clayton Kirby; and sister, Anita Catherine Kirby Morgan. He is survived by Dixie Kirby (second wife), and children Ann Kirby (George), John Kirby (Shelia), Lem Kirby (Laura), Lisa Kirby and his grandchildren Greyson, Stewart, Chapman, Emerson, Paul, Mark and Wallace.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Asheville Mortuary Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 15, 2020
A dear, sweet, true Believer and servant!

Linda Bourey
Friend
September 14, 2020
Truly a man of God whose influence covered the bounds of the NC conference of the UMC and beyond.
Anna Gail Workman
Friend
September 14, 2020
I was one of those "young new pastors" encouraged and supported by Rev Kirby. What a caring and wonderful spirit he had! The world needs more like him. Rest in peace!
Hope Vickers
September 14, 2020
I have such good memories of Wallace Kirby and his time at Louisburg United Methodist Church. He was such a kind Pastor. Prayers to his Family.

Anne Hutchinson Summerlin
Anne Summerlin
September 14, 2020
I have fond memories of Wallace as my senior pastor at Edenton Street, and as a friend for years after that. Blessed be his memory and his good works do follow him.
John Patrick &#8220;Pat&#8221; Colatch.
September 14, 2020
We send our sympathy to the Kirby family during this period of grief. While Dr. Kirby served the Louisburg Church, he came to the hospital when our son was born and later baptized him, which gave us a special connection to him. We were blessed by knowing him as a friend/pastor and God's servant.
S Guerrant Lord
Friend
September 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Kirby Family. I remember Pastor Kirby from his days at Edenton Street UMC and how kind he was in my pre-marital counseling. May God keep all of you in a pocket of grace in the coming days.
Cyndi Robinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved