Rev. Wallace Hines Kirby



Asheville - October 3, 1926-September 12, 2020



"The lines for me have fallen in pleasant places; yea I have a godly heritage" Psalm 16:6



Wallace Hines Kirby died in Asheville, NC on September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.



Wallace was born to Teague and Hattie Kirby and raised in Roxboro, NC. He served in the United States Navy during WW2 and graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1950 with a degree in business. He worked for the city of Roxboro with his father, Teague, at the Kirby Theater after graduation. He then received the call to Christian ministry and attended Duke University Divinity School. It is there that he met the love of his life, Sally Ann Broome. Wallace graduated from Duke in 1954, was ordained in the United Methodist Church, married Sally and together they started a family and ministry together. They served churches in Fremont, Wallace, Dunn, Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham.



Following Sally's death in 1987 Wallace moved to Louisburg in 1990 and there met and married Dixie Anderson in 1991. He retired from the United Methodist Church in 1992. Wallace and Dixie moved to Roxboro in 1996, and in 2006 moved to Asheville where they enjoyed many good years at Givens Estates. After a period of declining health, Wallace moved home with his family until his death.



Wallace loved vacationing at Lake Junaluska, making "rock critters", baking bread, reading, writing and Duke University. His greatest joy in life was found in his family and the many, many deep friendships he developed and maintained over the years. Wallace maintained a deep love for the Church and a belief in its resilience. His wit, humor and caring spirit will be missed by so many.



Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Sally; son Mark Clayton Kirby; and sister, Anita Catherine Kirby Morgan. He is survived by Dixie Kirby (second wife), and children Ann Kirby (George), John Kirby (Shelia), Lem Kirby (Laura), Lisa Kirby and his grandchildren Greyson, Stewart, Chapman, Emerson, Paul, Mark and Wallace.









