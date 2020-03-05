Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for Wally Burrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wally Warren Burrell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wally Warren Burrell Jr. Obituary
Wally Warren Burrell Jr.

Asheville - Wally Warren Burrell Jr., 51, of Asheville passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at John F. Keever Jr., Solace Center in Asheville. Born October 31, 1968 in Grove City, PA, he was a son of Wally Warren Burrell Sr. and his spouse, Karman Burrell, of Phoenix City, AL and Beverly Hoffman Burrell of Grove City, PA. He enjoyed watching the University of Alabama football and antique cars especially his 1957 Manhattan Keiser. He is preceded in death by grandchildren, Crissa and Micha Burrell. Surviving is his spouse, LaDonna Eubank-Burrell; children: Michael, Jason, Anthony, Stacy Burrell, April Burrell-Williams, Joey Thiry, Rickey Eubank Jr., James, Nichole, Justin, April, and Ashley Eubank; siblings: Ashley, Tiffany, Louis, Brandy Burrell, and Wendy Jean Russell; step-sister, Stephanie Sauer; grandchildren: Bentlee, Lexzee, A.I., Ivee, Dannee, Kamden, Eli, Maleighah, Elizabeth, Bentley, "Amy Girl", Julian, Jordyn, and Jade. In keeping with his wishes no services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now