Wally Warren Burrell Jr.
Asheville - Wally Warren Burrell Jr., 51, of Asheville passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at John F. Keever Jr., Solace Center in Asheville. Born October 31, 1968 in Grove City, PA, he was a son of Wally Warren Burrell Sr. and his spouse, Karman Burrell, of Phoenix City, AL and Beverly Hoffman Burrell of Grove City, PA. He enjoyed watching the University of Alabama football and antique cars especially his 1957 Manhattan Keiser. He is preceded in death by grandchildren, Crissa and Micha Burrell. Surviving is his spouse, LaDonna Eubank-Burrell; children: Michael, Jason, Anthony, Stacy Burrell, April Burrell-Williams, Joey Thiry, Rickey Eubank Jr., James, Nichole, Justin, April, and Ashley Eubank; siblings: Ashley, Tiffany, Louis, Brandy Burrell, and Wendy Jean Russell; step-sister, Stephanie Sauer; grandchildren: Bentlee, Lexzee, A.I., Ivee, Dannee, Kamden, Eli, Maleighah, Elizabeth, Bentley, "Amy Girl", Julian, Jordyn, and Jade. In keeping with his wishes no services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020