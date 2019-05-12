Resources
More Obituaries for Walt Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walt Robertson

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Walt Robertson In Memoriam
The Robertson Family wishes to offer their sincere expression of gratitude for the many acts of kindness you have shown. Every expression has served as a reminder of the precious life Walt lived and the tremendous way he touched the lives of so many. Our hearts have been lifted and our spirits rejoice because you have shown us such overwhelming love. Please know that in the quietness of our home, we will reflect upon your most comforting expressions of sympathy.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.