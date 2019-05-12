|
The Robertson Family wishes to offer their sincere expression of gratitude for the many acts of kindness you have shown. Every expression has served as a reminder of the precious life Walt lived and the tremendous way he touched the lives of so many. Our hearts have been lifted and our spirits rejoice because you have shown us such overwhelming love. Please know that in the quietness of our home, we will reflect upon your most comforting expressions of sympathy.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019