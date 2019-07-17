|
Walter Duncan Lewis, Jr.
Asheville - Walter Duncan Lewis, Jr. of the Western North Carolina Baptist Retirement Home in Asheville, North Carolina, passed away on July 15 2019.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife Loveta C. Lewis; his son David W. Lewis and his wife Renee; daughter Linda L. Hughes and her husband Scott; granddaughter Ali; a grandson Anthony and his wife, Hailey; granddaughter Megan; grandson Jeffrey Hughes and his wife, Brannon; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Kaye Lewis of Asheville.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, Asheville, North Carolina. The Reverend David Blackmon and the Reverend Eddie Morgan will preside. Mr. Lewis will be buried at Lewis Memorial Park at a family graveside service. The family will receive friends after the funeral service in the church dining room.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to First Baptist Church of Asheville or the Kiwanis Club of Asheville.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Ave., is honored to assist the Lewis family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019