Walter M. Ward, Jr.
Candler - Walter Mark Ward, Jr., 76, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was formerly employed with Taylor Instrument Company as a Tool Grinder, and for the last 20 years, worked as a Security Officer. He was a US Army Vietnam veteran.
Mr. Ward was the son of the late Walter Mark Ward and Mary Ola Kirkpatrick Ward and the husband of Linda Sarah Clark Ward who died January 12, 2013.
Surviving are his daughter, Linda Watts and husband Stacy of Candler; sisters, Mary Ann Hensley and husband Phil of Hendersonville and Shirley Vigansky of Travelers Rest, SC and several nieces and nephews.
A Going Home Celebration Gathering will be held from 6 to 9 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 120 Executive Park, Bldg 1, Asheville, NC 28801.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 10, 2019