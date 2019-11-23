|
Walter Sheridan McConnell
Walter Sheridan McConnell died at Deerfield Retirement Community on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on March 29, 1928 to John William McConnell and Elizabeth Sheridan McConnell. He served as a parachute infantryman with the 82nd Airborne during the WWII period. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and Columbia Business School and was a Chartered Financial Analyst. He spent 46 years in the investment business and was a partner in an Investment Banking firm in New York and later in an Investment Counsel Firm in Houston. Walter was National Chairman of the Financial Analysts Federation, a Director of the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts and Chairman of the Professional Conduct Committee of both organizations. He was also a Director of the New York Society of Security Analysts. In Asheville, he was past Chairman and a tutor of the Literacy Council of Buncombe County and served on the Boards of Deerfield Retirement Community, UNC Asheville Foundation and Homeward Bound. He was a longtime member of the Investment Analysis Group at Mission Hospital.
In 1990, Walter and his beloved wife, Nancy, retired to Asheville where they built their dream house on the top of Town Mountain. Walter enjoyed the magnificent views of the Blue Ridge from their terrace and loved to hike the nearby mountain trails. Accompanying him on those hikes were Nancy and their treasured golden retriever, Josie, who also went down the mountain with them to serve as a therapy dog at Mission Hospital. In addition, the couple traveled extensively over a 25 year period, visiting many destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America, as well as in the US and Canada.
In addition to Nancy, Walter is survived by daughter Susan Rugaber (Spencer) of Atlanta, son Steven McConnell (Dawn) of Seattle, granddaughter Clarissa Hobson (Mike) of Colorado Springs, granddaughter Emily Rugaber of San Francisco, stepdaughter Michele Belliveau of Philadelphia and one great-granddaughter and two step grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Giles Episcopal Chapel on Deerfield Campus at 1617 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. A reception will follow in the Blue Ridge Room.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019