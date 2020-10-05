Walter Wade Talbot
Black Mountain - Walter Wade Talbot, 83, of Black Mountain, passed away on September 23, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center. Wade was born in Kuhling, China to missionary parents, Rev. George Bird and Mary Alice Talbot. Mr. Talbot was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Faye Rice Talbot and brother, Dr. George A. Talbot. He is survived by his daughters Leigh Anderson of Woodbridge, VA and Angie Walter of Fredericksburg, VA; sisters Pattie Bird Sibbett of Swannanoa, and Alice Berry Abell (Joe) of Chesterfield, VA; and special grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Talbot worked for the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington DC before retiring to Black Mountain. He was very active in the Black Mountain Presbyterian Church and was a volunteer in the Kiwanis Thrift Store.
Due to Covid-19 , there will be a private memorial service honoring Mr. Talbot's life. Friends may view the service live on Black Mountain Presbyterian Church's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church's Music or Youth Fund: Black Mountain Presbyterian Church, 117 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, NC, 28711.
