Wanda Bennett
Spruce Pine - Wanda McKinney Bennett, age 81, of Glendale Avenue in Spruce Pine, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brian Center Health & Rehab in Spruce Pine.
Born on December 10, 1937 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Floy McKinney Biddix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard M. 'H.W.' McKinney and Buster Bennett. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth McKinney; her sister; Shirley Calhoun and her brother; Mike Biddix.
Wanda was a member of the Berry Chapel Baptist Church and was retired from Spruce Pine Community Hospital following thirty years of service. She had a great smile and she had touched the lives of many people in her years of service at the hospital and that led to her knowing lots of people. She was known as a great nurse and enjoyed caring for people during their time of sickness. She was an Atlanta Braves fan that enjoyed watching them play baseball.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter; Angela Banner of Newland; her son; Roger McKinney and wife, Jill of Forest Hill, MD; her sister; Billy Jean Triplette of Spruce Pine; her brothers; Richard Biddix and wife, Ravonda of Marion, Jimmy Biddix and wife, Judy of Marion, and Blaine Biddix of Marion; her grandchildren; Cassie Calloway, Jessica Huff, Kimberly Rate, and Kelly McKinney; and her great grandchildren; Harper, Brock, and Riley.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Wanda Bennett on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Berry Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Hollifield and Dr. Rocky Branch officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the church. Interment will follow in the Berry Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Webb Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Bennett & McKinney families.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 14, 2019