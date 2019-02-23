Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service
Resources
Wanda Ferguson Wyatt Edwards

Obituary

Wanda Ferguson Wyatt Edwards Obituary
Wanda Ferguson Wyatt Edwards

Marshall - Wanda Ferguson Wyatt Edwards, 89, of Long Branch Road passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dallie Riddle Ferguson.

Ms. Edwards is preceded in death by her first husband, Oakley Wyatt and survived by their children; Russell Wyatt (Barbara), Marilyn Wyatt Sluder and Renee Wyatt Boyette (David). She was later preceded in death by her second husband, James V. Edwards and his son, Ted Edwards; and survived by his children; Ann Fox (J.T.), Joel Edwards (Diane); daughter-in-law, Susan Edwards; sisters, Louise Tesnow, Lynna English (Lee) and Diane Randolph (Gordon); five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Gene Hall will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bowman Rector Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00PM Saturday evening at the funeral home.

At other times the family will be at the home of Marilyn Sluder, 67 Panorama Drive, Asheville, NC 28806

The family wishes to express a special thanks to her special caregivers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 23, 2019
