Wanda Jean Cupp Brown


1945 - 2020
Wanda Jean Cupp Brown Obituary
Wanda Jean Cupp Brown

Mills River - Wanda Jean Cupp Brown, 75, of Mills River, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Wanda was born January 12, 1945 in Buncombe County to her late parents, Paul Cupp and Ollveda Anderson Leading-Fox. She was a retired CNA and loved raising Poodles and Chihuahuas. Mrs. Brown was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church. She was a sweet, loving, and caring person who always had a smile on her face.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Brown and by her nephew, Joseph George Ward, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are sisters: Patricia Wood (Steve), Jo Ann Ward (George), Colleen Jenkins (Danny), Teresa Leading Fox (Bob Butler); niece, Casey Jo Charles and nephew, John Jenkins (Ashley); great niece, Ella Mae Charles.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., Grapevine Baptist Church, 3507 Grapevine Road, Marshall, NC with Pastor Danny Jenkins officiating.

A private inurnment will be held at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler, NC.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Madison Funeral Home, Marshall, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grapevine Baptist Church Mission Fund; 3507 Grapevine Road, Marshall, NC 28753.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com

www.MadisonFH.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
