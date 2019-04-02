|
Wanda King Stines
Arden - Wanda King Stines, 62, of Arden, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Wanda was a daughter of Edna Gelene Jennings King and the late Green King. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon King, and brother, Ricky King.
Mrs. Stines worked for many years at Cane Creek Cycling Components. She loved spending time at Daytona Beach in Florida, and more than anything loved being with her family.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Stines is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Galen "Gilbert" Stines, Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Stines and Lara Willis; sister, Linda Lee (Joe Vescovi); brother, Butch King (Jean); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three on the way; and best friend, Diane "Bird" Waters.
A memorial service for Mrs. Stines will be held at a later date. Private burial will take place at Green Hills Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 2, 2019